February 9: NewsNation reporter freed after arrest. Bomb threat halts Murdaugh trial.

1️. NewsNation reporter released from jail after arrest
2. Murdaugh murder trial: Bomb threat cuts morning testimony short
3. States considering bans on land sales to foreign people, entities
4. Advocates: Postpartum psychosis part of mental health crisis
5 WAYS A FEDERAL DEBT DEFAULT COULD HURT AMERICANS
Here are five reasons why the U.S. can’t afford to default on its debt.
🔴 Kevin Seefried, who famously carried a Confederate flag into the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, will be sentenced for violent entry and disorderly conduct.
🔴 The New York Fashion Week Women’s Fall/Winter 2023 show opens. Christian Siriano, Et Ochs and Victor De Souza are among the featured designers.
🔴 European heads of state meet for a two-day summit to discuss further support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.
