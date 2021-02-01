☀ February 1: COVID-19 relief talks, winter storm heads Northeast and Black History Month

Good morning! It’s Monday, February 1, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💵 President Biden invites GOP lawmakers to White House virus relief talk
2️⃣❄ Major storm heads to Northeast after blanketing Midwest
3️⃣📃 Former President Trump names lawyers to lead his impeachment defense team
4️⃣🚨 Military takes control of Myanmar; Suu Kyi reported detained
📱 [Trending] this morning
It’s twins! Detroit Zoo announces birth of 2 polar bear cubs
The Detroit Zoo has announced that an 8-year-old polar bear named, Suka, has successfully given birth to two cubs.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Today is the start of Black History Month. All through February, NewsNation will feature stories honoring Black history during our newscast and on our website.
🔴 President Joe Biden is set to meet with Republican Senators to discuss virus relief at 5 p.m. EST.
🔴 A new CDC order, requiring masks on public transport, will be effective at 11:59 p.m. EST.
