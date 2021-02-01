☀ February 1: COVID-19 relief talks, winter storm heads Northeast and Black History Month

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Monday, February 1, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣💵 President Biden invites GOP lawmakers to White House virus relief talk

2️⃣❄ Major storm heads to Northeast after blanketing Midwest

A truck spreads salt as snow falls during a winter storm in Times Square New York on January 31, 2021.
(Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

3️⃣📃 Former President Trump names lawyers to lead his impeachment defense team

4️⃣🚨 Military takes control of Myanmar; Suu Kyi reported detained

📱 [Trending] this morning

It’s twins! Detroit Zoo announces birth of 2 polar bear cubs

The Detroit Zoo has announced that an 8-year-old polar bear named, Suka, has successfully given birth to two cubs.

Courtesy: Detroit Zoo

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Today is the start of Black History Month. All through February, NewsNation will feature stories honoring Black history during our newscast and on our website.

🔴 President Joe Biden is set to meet with Republican Senators to discuss virus relief at 5 p.m. EST.

🔴 A new CDC order, requiring masks on public transport, will be effective at 11:59 p.m. EST.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.

On March 1, 2021: WGN America will become NewsNation and expand our news lineup.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com