☀ February 1: COVID-19 relief talks, winter storm heads Northeast and Black History Month

A truck spreads salt as snow falls during a winter storm in Times Square New York on January 31, 2021.

(Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

The Detroit Zoo has announced that an 8-year-old polar bear named, Suka, has successfully given birth to two cubs.

Courtesy: Detroit Zoo

🔴 Today is the start of Black History Month. All through February, NewsNation will feature stories honoring Black history during our newscast and on our website.

🔴 President Joe Biden is set to meet with Republican Senators to discuss virus relief at 5 p.m. EST.

🔴 A new CDC order, requiring masks on public transport, will be effective at 11:59 p.m. EST.

