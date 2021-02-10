☀ February 10: Trump’s impeachment trial continues, arctic air in the US and Aunt Jemima renamed

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣📃 Senate votes impeachment trial of former Pres. Donald Trump is constitutional
2️⃣🚨 1 killed, 3 critically injured after attack at Minnesota health clinic
3️⃣💵 CBO report: $15 minimum wage would boost pay for millions, but cost 1.4M jobs
4️⃣❄ Blast of arctic air causing frigid temperatures in much of the country
📱 [Trending] this morning
Aunt Jemima brand gets a new name: Pearl Milling Company
Quaker Oats, a division of PepsiCo Inc., had announced last June that it would retire the Aunt Jemima brand, saying the character’s origins are “based on a racial stereotype.”
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump will continue at 12 p.m. EST.
🔴 The City of Tampa will host a boat parade for the Super Bowl LV champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at 1 p.m. EST.
🔴 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamla Harris will travel to the Pentagon, where they will meet with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. They will deliver remarks to personnel at 2:50 p.m. EST and tour the African Americans in Service Corridor at 3:30 p.m. EST.
