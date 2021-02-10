☀ February 10: Trump’s impeachment trial continues, arctic air in the US and Aunt Jemima renamed

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Quaker Oats, a division of PepsiCo Inc., had announced last June that it would retire the Aunt Jemima brand, saying the character’s origins are “based on a racial stereotype.”

🔴 The Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump will continue at 12 p.m. EST.

🔴 The City of Tampa will host a boat parade for the Super Bowl LV champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at 1 p.m. EST.

🔴 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamla Harris will travel to the Pentagon, where they will meet with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. They will deliver remarks to personnel at 2:50 p.m. EST and tour the African Americans in Service Corridor at 3:30 p.m. EST.

