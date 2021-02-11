☀ February 11: Never-before-seen Capitol riot footage, Minneapolis preps for unrest and national anthem debate

Good morning! It’s Thursday, February 11, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

📱 [Trending] this morning

Whether you’re planning a show of affection for your partner, your parent, your pal or yourself, health officials want to make sure you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day safely this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance this week, recommending some ways to spend the holiday with the people you love.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: Free flowers are given out in Times Square as part of a celebration of Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2020 in New York City. Across Manhattan and the nation, couples are celebrating their love on Valentine’s Day with flowers, cards and special meals. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden will meet with senators Thursday morning to discuss the need to invest in American infrastructure. Later in the afternoon, the president will make a visit to the National Institutes of Health, where he’s slated to deliver remarks at 4:30 p.m. EST.

🔴 The historic impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump continues Thursday. House impeachment managers are expected to resume their arguments after 12 p.m. EST.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.