☀ February 11: Never-before-seen Capitol riot footage, Minneapolis preps for unrest and national anthem debate

Good morning! It’s Thursday, February 11, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣📹 Watch: Previously unseen security footage shows close calls inside US Capitol during riot
2️⃣😷 ‘It works’: CDC offers new findings on double mask use for stopping COVID transmission
3️⃣🚨 Minneapolis still rebuilding as city prepares for trial of Derrick Chauvin in George Floyd’s death
4️⃣🏀 Mark Cuban’s Mavs play national anthem after NBA reiterates policy
📱 [Trending] this morning
Want to celebrate Valentine’s Day safely? CDC recommends these activities
Whether you’re planning a show of affection for your partner, your parent, your pal or yourself, health officials want to make sure you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day safely this year.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance this week, recommending some ways to spend the holiday with the people you love.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will meet with senators Thursday morning to discuss the need to invest in American infrastructure. Later in the afternoon, the president will make a visit to the National Institutes of Health, where he’s slated to deliver remarks at 4:30 p.m. EST.
🔴 The historic impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump continues Thursday. House impeachment managers are expected to resume their arguments after 12 p.m. EST.
