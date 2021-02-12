☀ February 12: Trump’s impeachment defense, Alabama cancels execution and Lunar New Year begins

Good morning! It’s Friday, February 12, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣📃 Trump’s lawyers to deliver impeachment defense after House Dems rest their case
2️⃣🚑 6 killed in Texas pileup involving at least 133 vehicles
3️⃣🏛 Alabama calls off execution after Supreme Court rules it cannot proceed without inmate’s pastor present
4️⃣✈ White House says ‘no decisions’ made on domestic travel restrictions as FL governor voices opposition
PHOTOS: Lunar New Year celebrations kick off across the globe
Friday marks the start of the Lunar New Year, but the pandemic and safety concerns have subdued celebrations around the world.
🔴 Defense attorneys will make their case Friday as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump continues in the Senate. The defense arguments will begin after 12 p.m. EST.
🔴 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris plan to meet with a bipartisan group of governors and mayors Friday to discuss the need for coronavirus relief.
🔴 White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a briefing Friday at 12:30 p.m. EST.
