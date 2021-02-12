☀ February 12: Trump’s impeachment defense, Alabama cancels execution and Lunar New Year begins

Good morning! It’s Friday, February 12, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Friday marks the start of the Lunar New Year, but the pandemic and safety concerns have subdued celebrations around the world.

Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Anna Lee, 9, stands next to lion dancers during a Lunar New Year celebration at Dao Quang Temple on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Garland, Texas. The celebration marks the Year of the Ox in the Chinese calendar. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

🔴 Defense attorneys will make their case Friday as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump continues in the Senate. The defense arguments will begin after 12 p.m. EST.

🔴 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris plan to meet with a bipartisan group of governors and mayors Friday to discuss the need for coronavirus relief.

🔴 White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a briefing Friday at 12:30 p.m. EST.

