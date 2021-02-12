☀ February 12: Trump’s impeachment defense, Alabama cancels execution and Lunar New Year begins

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Friday, February 12, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣📃 Trump’s lawyers to deliver impeachment defense after House Dems rest their case

2️⃣🚑 6 killed in Texas pileup involving at least 133 vehicles

3️⃣🏛 Alabama calls off execution after Supreme Court rules it cannot proceed without inmate’s pastor present

4️⃣✈ White House says ‘no decisions’ made on domestic travel restrictions as FL governor voices opposition

📱 [Trending] this morning

PHOTOS: Lunar New Year celebrations kick off across the globe

Friday marks the start of the Lunar New Year, but the pandemic and safety concerns have subdued celebrations around the world.

Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Anna Lee, 9, stands next to lion dancers during a Lunar New Year celebration at Dao Quang Temple on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Garland, Texas. The celebration marks the Year of the Ox in the Chinese calendar. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Defense attorneys will make their case Friday as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump continues in the Senate. The defense arguments will begin after 12 p.m. EST.

🔴 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris plan to meet with a bipartisan group of governors and mayors Friday to discuss the need for coronavirus relief.

🔴 White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a briefing Friday at 12:30 p.m. EST.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.

On March 1, 2021: WGN America will become NewsNation and expand our news lineup.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com