☀ February 13: Trump’s impeachment nears end, CDC on reopening schools and mom tackles man suspected of peeping

The video of a Texas mom who jumped into action to take down a man suspected of staring into her daughter’s bedroom window has made waves across the internet.

🔴 The impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump continues in the Senate at 10 a.m. EST.

🔴 President Joe Biden will remain at Camp David today. He has no public events scheduled, so far.

