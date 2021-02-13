☀ February 13: Trump’s impeachment nears end, CDC on reopening schools and mom tackles man suspected of peeping

Good morning! It’s Saturday, February 13, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣📃 Trump’s lawyers deliver impeachment defense, accuse Democrats of double standard
2️⃣📚 CDC says in-person schooling can be done safely – here is its roadmap for reopening
3️⃣🧫 Cuomo administration ‘froze’ over nursing home data requests
4️⃣ Biden administration to allow about 25,000 asylum-seekers into US
📱 [Trending] this morning
Meet the mom who tackled a man suspected of peeping into her daughter’s room
The video of a Texas mom who jumped into action to take down a man suspected of staring into her daughter’s bedroom window has made waves across the internet.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump continues in the Senate at 10 a.m. EST.
🔴 President Joe Biden will remain at Camp David today. He has no public events scheduled, so far.
