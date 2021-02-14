☀ February 14: Senate acquits Trump, the Republicans that voted to convict and Valentine’s Day

Good morning! It’s Sunday, February 14, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 08: The exterior of the U.S. Capitol building is seen at sunrise on February 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

On this Valentine’s Day, Americans are searching for ways to celebrate love amid so much heartache and isolation as the coronavirus pandemic stretches past its year anniversary.

A shopper at a Chicago area store looks over Valentine’s Day cards Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Today marks three-years since the Parkland school shooting that left 17 dead and 17 others wounded.

🔴 President Joe Biden will remain at Camp David today. He has no public events scheduled, so far.

🔴 The Daytona 500 begins today with the green flag scheduled to wave at 3:05 p.m. EST. Michael Jordan will make his official debut as a NASCAR team owner.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.