☀ February 14: Senate acquits Trump, the Republicans that voted to convict and Valentine’s Day

Good morning! It’s Sunday, February 14, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣ 📃 Senate acquits former President Donald Trump in second impeachment trial
2️⃣❓ Who are the 7 Republican senators that voted to convict Trump in second impeachment trial?
3️⃣❄ Valentine’s Day will see more snow, ice and rain across much of US
4️⃣📚 3 years later, Parkland school shooting trial still in limbo
📱 [Trending] this morning
A bleak Valentine’s Day, lovers find hope in roses, vaccines
On this Valentine’s Day, Americans are searching for ways to celebrate love amid so much heartache and isolation as the coronavirus pandemic stretches past its year anniversary.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Today marks three-years since the Parkland school shooting that left 17 dead and 17 others wounded.
🔴 President Joe Biden will remain at Camp David today. He has no public events scheduled, so far.
🔴 The Daytona 500 begins today with the green flag scheduled to wave at 3:05 p.m. EST. Michael Jordan will make his official debut as a NASCAR team owner.
