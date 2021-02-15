☀ February 15: Winter weather causes major outages, ‘Obamacare’ sign-ups and a skinny house

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Monday, February 15, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣❄ Power cut across Texas as snow, ice blanket southern Plains

Snow covered city streets including at 61st and Sheridan in Tulsa as a winter storm moves in to northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (John Clanton/Tulsa World via AP)

2️⃣🖊 ‘Obamacare’ sign-ups reopen as Democrats push for more aid

This screen grab from the website shows the main web page for the HealthCare.gov. HealthCare.gov’s market for subsidized health plans reopens Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, for a special three-month sign-up window, as the Democratic-led Congress weighs legislation that could cut premiums by double digits for many. (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services via AP, File)

3️⃣🧫 Average US virus cases dip below 100K for 1st time in months

4️⃣ 🎥 Public viewing for Cicely Tyson set for Monday at famed Harlem church

📱 [Trending] this morning

‘Skinniest house in London’ hits the market for $950K

A house believed to be the skinniest in London, just six feet wide and five stories high, has hit the market for $950,000.

A house believed to be the skinniest in London — just six feet wide and five stories high — has hit the market for $950,000. (Courtesy photo)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Today is President’s Day, a federal holiday meant to celebrate the current and all past U.S. presidents.

🔴 A public viewing for legendary actor Cicely Tyson, who died last month at age 96, will be held at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

🔴  President Joe Biden will return to the White House from Camp David at 3:10 p.m. EST.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.

On March 1, 2021: WGN America will become NewsNation and expand our news lineup.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com