☀ February 15: Winter weather causes major outages, ‘Obamacare’ sign-ups and a skinny house

Good morning! It’s Monday, February 15, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Snow covered city streets including at 61st and Sheridan in Tulsa as a winter storm moves in to northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (John Clanton/Tulsa World via AP)

This screen grab from the website shows the main web page for the HealthCare.gov. HealthCare.gov’s market for subsidized health plans reopens Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, for a special three-month sign-up window, as the Democratic-led Congress weighs legislation that could cut premiums by double digits for many. (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services via AP, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

A house believed to be the skinniest in London, just six feet wide and five stories high, has hit the market for $950,000.

A house believed to be the skinniest in London — just six feet wide and five stories high — has hit the market for $950,000. (Courtesy photo)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Today is President’s Day, a federal holiday meant to celebrate the current and all past U.S. presidents.

🔴 A public viewing for legendary actor Cicely Tyson, who died last month at age 96, will be held at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

🔴 President Joe Biden will return to the White House from Camp David at 3:10 p.m. EST.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.