☀ February 15: Winter weather causes major outages, ‘Obamacare’ sign-ups and a skinny house

Good morning! It’s Monday, February 15, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣❄ Power cut across Texas as snow, ice blanket southern Plains
2️⃣🖊 ‘Obamacare’ sign-ups reopen as Democrats push for more aid
3️⃣🧫 Average US virus cases dip below 100K for 1st time in months
4️⃣ 🎥 Public viewing for Cicely Tyson set for Monday at famed Harlem church
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘Skinniest house in London’ hits the market for $950K
A house believed to be the skinniest in London, just six feet wide and five stories high, has hit the market for $950,000.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Today is President’s Day, a federal holiday meant to celebrate the current and all past U.S. presidents.
🔴 A public viewing for legendary actor Cicely Tyson, who died last month at age 96, will be held at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.
🔴 President Joe Biden will return to the White House from Camp David at 3:10 p.m. EST.
