☀ February 16: 3 dead after tornado, dangerous winter weather and Mardi Gras

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 3 dead, 10 injured after tornado hits North Carolina
2️⃣❄ Record low temperatures and 1 death confirmed as Arctic air mass crosses US
3️⃣🧫 Gov. Cuomo on New York nursing homes, COVID-19: ‘Everybody did the best they could’
4️⃣🍼 Some move to change ‘breast’ milk to ‘chest’ or ‘human’ milk in effort to be more inclusive
📱 [Trending] this morning
Muted Mardi Gras: Closed bars, barricaded Bourbon Street
Coronavirus-related limits on access to Bourbon Street, shuttered bars and frigid weather all were expected to prevent what the city usually craves at the end of Mardi Gras season — streets and businesses jam-packed with revelers.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 NASA will host a media briefing to provide an update on the Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover mission at 1 p.m. EST.
🔴 President Joe Biden will travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin for a town hall event that begins at 9 p.m. EST.
