☀ February 17: Another cross-country winter storm, millions remain without power and the topsy-turvy weather explained

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣❄ 20 dead in winter storm as second cross-country system moves in
2️⃣🔌 Millions remain without power as Texas expects more blackouts
3️⃣💉 FEMA opens mass vaccine sites as bad weather hampers efforts
4️⃣ 🛷 Using sleds, boats and prop planes, Alaska leads the nation in vaccinations per capita
📱 [Trending] this morning
What is happening? The topsy-turvy weather explained
It’s as if the world has been turned upside-down, or at least its weather.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Today is Ash Wednesday. Many churches across the country will be following new protocols this year for distributing ashes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
🔴 Major League Baseball spring training begins.
🔴 President Joe Biden will meet with labor leaders to discuss the economy at 3:30 p.m. EST.
