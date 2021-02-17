☀ February 17: Another cross-country winter storm, millions remain without power and the topsy-turvy weather explained

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FORT WORTH, TX – FEBRUARY 16: Pike Electric service trucks line up after a snow storm on February 16, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

It’s as if the world has been turned upside-down, or at least its weather.

HOUSTON, TX – FEBRUARY 16: Karla Perez and Esperanza Gonzalez warm up by a barbecue grill during power outage caused by the winter storm on February 16, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather, power outages and traffic accidents to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation.

(Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

🔴 Today is Ash Wednesday. Many churches across the country will be following new protocols this year for distributing ashes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

🔴 Major League Baseball spring training begins.

🔴 President Joe Biden will meet with labor leaders to discuss the economy at 3:30 p.m. EST.

