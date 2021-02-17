☀ February 17: Another cross-country winter storm, millions remain without power and the topsy-turvy weather explained

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣❄ 20 dead in winter storm as second cross-country system moves in

FORT WORTH, TX – FEBRUARY 16: Pike Electric service trucks line up after a snow storm on February 16, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

2️⃣🔌 Millions remain without power as Texas expects more blackouts

3️⃣💉 FEMA opens mass vaccine sites as bad weather hampers efforts

4️⃣ 🛷 Using sleds, boats and prop planes, Alaska leads the nation in vaccinations per capita

What is happening? The topsy-turvy weather explained

 It’s as if the world has been turned upside-down, or at least its weather. 

HOUSTON, TX – FEBRUARY 16: Karla Perez and Esperanza Gonzalez warm up by a barbecue grill during power outage caused by the winter storm on February 16, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather, power outages and traffic accidents to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation.
(Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

🔴 Today is Ash Wednesday. Many churches across the country will be following new protocols this year for distributing ashes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

🔴 Major League Baseball spring training begins.

🔴 President Joe Biden will meet with labor leaders to discuss the economy at 3:30 p.m. EST.

