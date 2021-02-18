☀ February 18: Another icy storm set to hit US, Biden to unveil immigration plan and NASA landing on Mars

Good morning! It’s Thursday, February 18, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣❄️ Power outages continue for millions as another icy storm looms Thursday
2️⃣🚨 Reddit, Robinhood heads to testify over Gamestop saga
3️⃣✔️ Biden to unveil immigration bill Thursday
4️⃣🔌 How Texas could have prevented some of their mass power outages
📱 [Trending] this morning
NASA rover will attempt hardest Mars landing yet Thursday, and you can watch it live
A NASA rover streaked toward a landing on Mars on Thursday in the riskiest step yet in an epic quest to bring back rocks that could answer whether life ever existed on the red planet.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Robinhood and Reddit CEOs will testify to the House Financial Services Committee on GameStop at 12 p.m. EST.
🔴 NASA Mars Rover is due to arrive on Mars, landing on the Jezero Crater, to investigate for signs of life at 3:55 p.m. EST.
🔴 President Joe Biden is expected to unveil an immigration bill that would offer an eight-year pathway to citizenship.
