☀ February 18: Another icy storm set to hit US, Biden to unveil immigration plan and NASA landing on Mars

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Thursday, February 18, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣❄️ Power outages continue for millions as another icy storm looms Thursday 

People line up to collect firewood from a wood heap opened to the public Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Dallas. Groups of thirteen were allowed six minutes to load as much wood as they could carry away from the recycling center. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

2️⃣🚨 Reddit, Robinhood heads to testify over Gamestop saga

(Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

3️⃣✔️ Biden to unveil immigration bill Thursday

4️⃣🔌 How Texas could have prevented some of their mass power outages

📱 [Trending] this morning

NASA rover will attempt hardest Mars landing yet Thursday, and you can watch it live

A NASA rover streaked toward a landing on Mars on Thursday in the riskiest step yet in an epic quest to bring back rocks that could answer whether life ever existed on the red planet.

In this illustration made available by NASA, the Perseverance rover casts off its spacecraft’s cruise stage, minutes before entering the Martian atmosphere. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Robinhood and Reddit CEOs will testify to the House Financial Services Committee on GameStop at 12 p.m. EST.

🔴 NASA Mars Rover is due to arrive on Mars, landing on the Jezero Crater, to investigate for signs of life at 3:55 p.m. EST.

🔴 President Joe Biden is expected to unveil an immigration bill that would offer an eight-year pathway to citizenship.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.

On March 1, 2021: WGN America will become NewsNation and expand our news lineup.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com