☀ February 18: Another icy storm set to hit US, Biden to unveil immigration plan and NASA landing on Mars

Good morning! It’s Thursday, February 18, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

People line up to collect firewood from a wood heap opened to the public Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Dallas. Groups of thirteen were allowed six minutes to load as much wood as they could carry away from the recycling center. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

A NASA rover streaked toward a landing on Mars on Thursday in the riskiest step yet in an epic quest to bring back rocks that could answer whether life ever existed on the red planet.

In this illustration made available by NASA, the Perseverance rover casts off its spacecraft’s cruise stage, minutes before entering the Martian atmosphere. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Robinhood and Reddit CEOs will testify to the House Financial Services Committee on GameStop at 12 p.m. EST.

🔴 NASA Mars Rover is due to arrive on Mars, landing on the Jezero Crater, to investigate for signs of life at 3:55 p.m. EST.

🔴 President Joe Biden is expected to unveil an immigration bill that would offer an eight-year pathway to citizenship.

