☀ February 19: Water issues across Texas, Biden to visit Pfizer manufacturing site and the ‘Silence of the Lambs’ bed and breakfast

Good morning! It’s Friday, February 19, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🌀 13 million facing water issues across Texas; power restored to most
2️⃣ Biden to meet with Pfizer workers producing vaccine
3️⃣🚨 US says it’s ready to join talks to resume Iran nuclear deal
4️⃣ ‘Obviously a mistake’: Sen. Ted Cruz flies back to frozen Texas after criticism over Cancun trip
📱 [Trending] this morning
Stay in the home of Buffalo Bill: ‘Silence of the Lambs’ house becoming a bed and breakfast
This year marks 30 years since the release of “The Silence of the Lambs.” Now, fans will have the opportunity to stay in the bed and breakfast created in the home of the film’s serial killer “Buffalo Bill”.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The United States officially reenters the Paris Climate Agreement.
🔴 President Joe Biden will address the Munich Security Conference at 11 a.m. EST.
🔴 The White House COVID-19 Response Team will hold a briefing at 11:45 a.m. EST.
🔴 President Biden will visit a Pfizer manufacturing site in Michigan to meet with workers producing the COVID-19 vaccine and deliver remarks at 3:10 p.m. EST.
