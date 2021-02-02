☀ February 2: Winter storm continues, COVID aid talks and Groundhog Day

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💵 Biden says he won’t settle for COVID-19 aid package that ‘fails to meet the moment’
2️⃣❄ Punishing winter storm to move inland, pummel Northeast
3️⃣📃 Trump faces Tuesday deadline to deliver formal response to impeachment
4️⃣📚 Battle over in-person learning continues in school districts across the country
📱 [Trending] this morning
Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction will be celebrated virtually; here’s how to watch
The famous rodent will emerge at dawn. If he sees his shadow? Six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, spring comes early.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Senate is expected to vote on the nomination for Pete Buttigieg to be transportation secretary at 10:30 a.m. EST.
🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks and sign executive orders on modernizing the immigration system at 5 p.m. EST.
🔴 Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died during the assault on the U.S. Capitol, will lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda. A ceremonial arrival will take place at 9:30 p.m. EST and a viewing period will begin at 10 p.m. for members of the U.S. Capitol Police and continue overnight.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.
On March 1, 2021: WGN America will become NewsNation and expand our news lineup.