☀ February 2: Winter storm continues, COVID aid talks and Groundhog Day

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

TOPSHOT – People play as snow falls in Wall Street during a winter storm on February 1, 2021 in New York City. – A powerful winter storm is set to dump feet of snow along a stretch of the US east coast including New York City on February 1, 2021, after blanketing the nation’s capital. The National Weather Service issued storm warnings from Virginia to Maine — a swathe home to tens of millions of people — and forecast snowfall of 18 to 24 inches (45-60 centimeters) in southern New York, northeastern New Jersey and parts of southwest Connecticut. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The famous rodent will emerge at dawn. If he sees his shadow? Six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, spring comes early.

FILE – In this Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 file photo, Groundhog Club co-handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 133rd celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog is slated to reveal whether an early spring is on the way or if winter will be staying around. At sunrise on Sunday, Feb 2, 2020 members of Punxsutawney Phil’s top hat-wearing inner circle are scheduled to reveal the furry forecaster’s prediction. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Senate is expected to vote on the nomination for Pete Buttigieg to be transportation secretary at 10:30 a.m. EST.

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks and sign executive orders on modernizing the immigration system at 5 p.m. EST.

🔴 Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died during the assault on the U.S. Capitol, will lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda. A ceremonial arrival will take place at 9:30 p.m. EST and a viewing period will begin at 10 p.m. for members of the U.S. Capitol Police and continue overnight.

