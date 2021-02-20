☀ February 20: Stimulus check latest, weather causes water crisis and fake ‘grannies’

Good morning! It’s Saturday, February 20, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💵 Stimulus check latest: House Democrats advance $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill
2️⃣💧 Almost half of Texas under boil water advisory, as power grid resumes ‘normal operations’
3️⃣💉 White House: 6 million vaccine doses backlogged due to winter storms
4️⃣🌒 Alaska northern lights: A surprising new tool can measure aurora borealis activity
WATCH: Women in Florida posed as ‘grannies’ to get coronavirus vaccine — and it worked, official says
Two women dressed up as elderly women with bonnets and glasses so they could get the coronavirus vaccine in Florida — and their trick worked, at least the first time.
🔴 A Moscow court rejected Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s appeal against his prison sentence Saturday.
🔴 First lady Jill Biden will deliver remarks at the Student Veterans of America National Conference at 11:30 a.m. EST.
