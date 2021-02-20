☀ February 20: Stimulus check latest, weather causes water crisis and fake ‘grannies’

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Saturday, February 20, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣💵 Stimulus check latest: House Democrats advance $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill

The Capitol is seen on a cold winter evening in Washington, DC, on February 18, 2021. -(Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

2️⃣💧 Almost half of Texas under boil water advisory, as power grid resumes ‘normal operations’

3️⃣💉 White House: 6 million vaccine doses backlogged due to winter storms

4️⃣🌒 Alaska northern lights: A surprising new tool can measure aurora borealis activity

📱 [Trending] this morning

WATCH: Women in Florida posed as ‘grannies’ to get coronavirus vaccine — and it worked, official says

Two women dressed up as elderly women with bonnets and glasses so they could get the coronavirus vaccine in Florida — and their trick worked, at least the first time.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴  A Moscow court rejected Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s appeal against his prison sentence Saturday.

🔴  First lady Jill Biden will deliver remarks at the Student Veterans of America National Conference at 11:30 a.m. EST.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.

On March 1, 2021: WGN America will become NewsNation and expand our news lineup.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com