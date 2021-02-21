☀ February 21: Plane debris falls from sky, major disaster declaration for Texas and ‘Hidden Figures’ mathematician honored

Good morning! It’s Sunday, February 21, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

📱 [Trending] this morning

A space station supply ship named after the Black NASA mathematician featured in the movie “Hidden Figures” rocketed into orbit Saturday, the 59th anniversary of John Glenn’s historic launch.

Northup Grumman’s Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at NASA’s Wallops Island flight facility in Wallops Island, Va., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. The rocket is delivering cargo to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev in three sets on Sunday to win his ninth Australian Open championship and 18th Grand Slam title.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.