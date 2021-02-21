☀ February 21: Plane debris falls from sky, major disaster declaration for Texas and ‘Hidden Figures’ mathematician honored

Good morning! It’s Sunday, February 21, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣✈ United flight suffers engine failure, drops debris during emergency landing near Denver
2️⃣💧 Biden approves major disaster declaration for Texas as South faces water crisis
3️⃣🎤 Trump to speak at CPAC in first post-White House appearance
4️⃣📚 California school board resigns after negative comments about parents caught on hot mic
📱 [Trending] this morning
Space station launch honors ‘Hidden Figures’ mathematician
A space station supply ship named after the Black NASA mathematician featured in the movie “Hidden Figures” rocketed into orbit Saturday, the 59th anniversary of John Glenn’s historic launch.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev in three sets on Sunday to win his ninth Australian Open championship and 18th Grand Slam title.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.
On March 1, 2021: WGN America will become NewsNation and expand our news lineup.