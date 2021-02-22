☀ February 22: US nears 500,000 COVID-19 deaths, Boeing 777 inspections and PPP loan changes

Good morning! It’s Monday, February 22, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🧫 Biden to mark nation crossing 500,000 COVID-19 deaths
2️⃣✈ US orders extra inspection of some Boeing 777s after United incident
3️⃣💵 Biden to revise small business loans to reach smaller, minority firms, says official
4️⃣🔌 Texans stuck with $5,000 electric bills after winter storm need help, officials say
📱 [Trending] this morning
WATCH: 139-year-old Victorian home rolls to new San Francisco address
After 139 years at 807 Franklin St. in San Francisco, a two-story Victorian house, also known as the Englander, has a new address.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Senate Judiciary Committee begins considering Merrick Garland to be Attorney General at 9:30 a.m. EST.
🔴 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is hosting a National Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine at 10 a.m. EST.
🔴 President Joe Biden is expected to make an announcement related to small businesses at 12:05 p.m. EST. The President will also deliver remarks at 6:00 p.m. EST on the lives lost to COVID-19.
🔴 The House Budget Committee is set to meet to weigh amendments to the COVID-19 relief bill at 1 p.m. EST.
🔴 NASA will have a media briefing on Perseverance, the Mars rover, including new imagery and video from the planet at 2 p.m. EST.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.
On March 1, 2021: WGN America will become NewsNation and expand our news lineup.