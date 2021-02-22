☀ February 22: US nears 500,000 COVID-19 deaths, Boeing 777 inspections and PPP loan changes

Good morning! It’s Monday, February 22, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: (L-R) Douglas Emhoff, U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Dr. Jill Biden and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden attend a memorial service to honor the nearly 400,000 American victims of the coronavirus pandemic at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. . (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

People look over debris that fell off a plane that shed parts over a neighborhood in Broomfield, Colo., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. The plane was making an emergency landing at nearby Denver International Airport. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

📱 [Trending] this morning

After 139 years at 807 Franklin St. in San Francisco, a two-story Victorian house, also known as the Englander, has a new address.

A worker signals to a truck driver pulling a Victorian home through San Francisco on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The house, built in 1882, was moved to a new location about six blocks away to make room for a condominium development. According to the consultant overseeing the project, the move cost approximately $200,000 and involved removing street lights, parking meters, and utility lines. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Senate Judiciary Committee begins considering Merrick Garland to be Attorney General at 9:30 a.m. EST.

🔴 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is hosting a National Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine at 10 a.m. EST.

🔴 President Joe Biden is expected to make an announcement related to small businesses at 12:05 p.m. EST. The President will also deliver remarks at 6:00 p.m. EST on the lives lost to COVID-19.

🔴 The House Budget Committee is set to meet to weigh amendments to the COVID-19 relief bill at 1 p.m. EST.

🔴 NASA will have a media briefing on Perseverance, the Mars rover, including new imagery and video from the planet at 2 p.m. EST.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.