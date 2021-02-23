☀ February 23: Honoring 500K US lives lost to COVID-19, Capitol riot hearing and painting mystery solved

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Congress is set to hear from former security officials about what went wrong at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. That’s when when a group of former President Trump supporters laid siege to the Capitol and interrupted the counting of electoral votes. Three of the four testifying Tuesday resigned under pressure immediately after the attack, including the former head of the Capitol Police. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Norway’s National Museum says a small, barely visible sentence written with a pencil on Edvard Munch’s 1893 masterpiece “The Scream” was penned by the Norwegian painter himself.

Infrared photography at the National Museum of Norway. Photo Annar Bjorgli/The National Musuem

🔴 The Senate Energy and Natural Resources committee considers the nomination of Deb Haaland to be Interior Secretary at 9:30 a.m. EST. The Senate HELP Committee considers Xavier Becerra to be Secretary of Health and Human Services at 10 a.m. EST. The Senate Judiciary Committee will conclude its consideration of Merrick Garland to be Attorney General at 10 a.m. EST.

🔴 California Gov. Gavin Newsom will sign a COVID-19 relief bill at 1 p.m. EST.

🔴 President Biden will thank Black essential workers for their role in the COVID-19 pandemic at 1:15 EST. President Biden will then hold his first bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at 4 p.m. EST.

