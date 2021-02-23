☀ February 23: Honoring 500K US lives lost to COVID-19, Capitol riot hearing and painting mystery solved

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🧫 US tops 500,000 COVID-19 deaths, President Biden holds national moment of silence
2️⃣🚨 Security officials to answer for Jan. 6 failures at Capitol
3️⃣📃 US Supreme Court allows release of Trump tax returns
4️⃣🔎 New sexual assault accusations after soldier’s death at Fort Bliss; Army opens investigation
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘Painted by a madman’: Painter Edvard Munch wrote hidden message in ‘The Scream’
Norway’s National Museum says a small, barely visible sentence written with a pencil on Edvard Munch’s 1893 masterpiece “The Scream” was penned by the Norwegian painter himself.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Senate Energy and Natural Resources committee considers the nomination of Deb Haaland to be Interior Secretary at 9:30 a.m. EST. The Senate HELP Committee considers Xavier Becerra to be Secretary of Health and Human Services at 10 a.m. EST. The Senate Judiciary Committee will conclude its consideration of Merrick Garland to be Attorney General at 10 a.m. EST.
🔴 California Gov. Gavin Newsom will sign a COVID-19 relief bill at 1 p.m. EST.
🔴 President Biden will thank Black essential workers for their role in the COVID-19 pandemic at 1:15 EST. President Biden will then hold his first bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at 4 p.m. EST.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.
On March 1, 2021: WGN America will become NewsNation and expand our news lineup.