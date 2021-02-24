☀ February 24: Tiger Woods awake and recovering, House schedules stimulus vote and a message sent to Mars

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A law enforcement officer looks over a damaged vehicle following a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in the Rancho Palos Verdes suburb of Los Angeles. Woods suffered leg injuries in the one-car accident and was undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The huge parachute used by NASA’s Perseverance rover to land on Mars contained a secret message, thanks to a puzzle lover on the spacecraft team.

(NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee continues considering the nomination of Deb Haaland to be Interior Secretary. The Senate Intelligence Committee considers William Burns to be CIA Director at 10 a.m. EST. The Senate considers energy secretary nominee Jennifer Mulhern Granholm at 12 p.m. EST. The Senate Finance Committee considers Xavier Becerra for Secretary of Health and Human Services role at 2 p.m. EST.

🔴 The U.S. Supreme Court debates police entering homes warrantless while pursuing someone for a misdemeanor at 10 a.m. EST.

🔴 President Biden and Vice President Harris discuss U.S. supply chains with bipartisan, bicameral members of Congress at 2 p.m. EST.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.