☀ February 25: What Capitol Police knew before riot, a new coronavirus variant and a sheep’s 77-lb fleece

Good morning! It’s Thursday, February 25, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🧪 New coronavirus variant identified in New York
2️⃣🚨 Capitol Police chief to testify before Congress amid scrutiny over riot security failings
3️⃣💵 Stimulus checks: Lawmakers consider scaling back Biden’s $1.9T virus relief bill
4️⃣🌨 More than 1 million Texans still grappling with water supply issues
📱 [Trending] this morning
Baarack from the brink: Wild sheep rescued in Australia shorn of 77 pounds of fleece
A wild and ailing sheep found in a forest in Australia, named Baarack by rescuers, has yielded a fleece weighing more than 77 pounds after being shorn for the first time in many a year.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman will testify before a House panel Thursday on the Jan. 6 riot.
🔴 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will participate in an event commemorating the 50 millionth COVID-19 vaccine shot Thursday at 2:30 p.m. EST. White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a briefing ahead of the event, at around 12 p.m. EST.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.
On March 1, 2021: WGN America will become NewsNation and expand our news lineup.