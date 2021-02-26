☀ February 26: US airstrikes hit Syria, House vote on virus relief and Biden’s Texas trip

Good morning! It’s Friday, February 26, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

The company that makes Mr. Potato Head says it will start selling the spud-shaped plastic toys under a new gender-neutral brand name: Potato Head.

🔴 President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Texas Friday. They’ll meet with local leaders in Houston to discuss relief efforts following the severe winter weather that led to widespread power outages and boil water orders.

🔴 An FDA advisory committee will consider recommending Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot coronavirus vaccine for emergency use approval Friday. The virtual meeting is set to begin at 9 a.m. EST.

🔴 The House of Representatives will consider President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package Friday, with a vote expected later in the day.

