☀ February 27: House passes $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill, US advisers endorse J&J vaccine and Lady Gaga’s dogs recovered

Good morning! It’s Saturday, February 27, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💵 House passes President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus plan
2️⃣💉 US advisers endorse single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from J&J
3️⃣❓ When is former President Donald Trump speaking at CPAC?
4️⃣📃 Woman who says she is Khashoggi’s widow speaks out about report
📱 [Trending] this morning
Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs recovered safely
Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs, which were stolen by thieves who shot and wounded the dogwalker, were recovered unharmed Friday, Los Angeles police said.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on his COVID-19 relief bill at 11 a.m. EST. He will travel to Delaware at 3 p.m. EST.
🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks at the 40th Annual Black History Month Virtual Celebration hosted by Congressman Steny H. Hoyer at 11:30 a.m. EST.
