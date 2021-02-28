☀ February 28: Trump’s first post-presidential appearance, FDA authorizes single-dose COVID-19 vaccine and Golden Globe Awards

Good morning! It’s Sunday, February 28, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💉 FDA authorizes Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine
2️⃣🎤 Trump to speak at CPAC in first post-White House appearance
3️⃣💵 Child tax credit vs. child care tax credit: Here’s how each could give more money to parents this year
4️⃣📺 Get a closer look at NewsNation’s 3 new shows launching Monday
📱 [Trending] this morning
Bicoastal Golden Globe Awards go on without glitz, glamour on Sunday
Netflix comes in with a commanding 42 nominations, including a leading six nods for David Fincher’s “Mank” and “The Crown” also topping TV nominees with six nods. Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” also from Netflix, is also a heavyweight with five nominations.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet to discuss J&J’s vaccine at 11 a.m. EST.
🔴 Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference at 3:40 p.m. EST.
