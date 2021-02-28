☀ February 28: Trump’s first post-presidential appearance, FDA authorizes single-dose COVID-19 vaccine and Golden Globe Awards

Good morning! It’s Sunday, February 28, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND – FEBRUARY 29: President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center February 29, 2020 in National Harbor, Maryland. Conservatives gather at the annual event to discuss their agenda. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Netflix comes in with a commanding 42 nominations, including a leading six nods for David Fincher’s “Mank” and “The Crown” also topping TV nominees with six nods. Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” also from Netflix, is also a heavyweight with five nominations.

FILE – Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 78th annual Golden Globes will be held on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet to discuss J&J’s vaccine at 11 a.m. EST.

🔴 Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference at 3:40 p.m. EST.

