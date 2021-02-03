☀ February 3: Honor for fallen officer, latest on Trump’s impeachment and Golden Globe Awards nominations

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚔 Officer killed in Capitol riot lies in honor before ceremonial departure for Arlington National Cemetery
2️⃣📃 READ: House Democrats lay out case for conviction; Trump denies charges
3️⃣💉 Biden administration to begin shipping vaccines directly to pharmacies next week
4️⃣🚨 FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Golden Globe Awards nominations could belong to Netflix
Whether anyone will attend the Golden Globe Awards in person remains uncertain and improbable. But nominations to the 78th Globes will be announced Wednesday, nevertheless.
🔴 Lawmakers will pay tribute to U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick at 10:30 a.m. EST.
🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris will ceremonially swear in Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation at 9:30 a.m. EST.
