☀ February 3: Honor for fallen officer, latest on Trump’s impeachment and Golden Globe Awards nominations

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects to the late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick who lies in honor in the Rotunda of the Capitol in Washington, DC on February 2, 2021. – The US Capitol police officer who died after being injured in the January 6 attack by pro-Trump rioters will lie in honor at the building’s Rotunda, a mark of respect rarely bestowed. Brian Sicknick was reportedly struck in the head with a fire extinguisher while struggling with the rioters who swarmed through the halls of Congress. (Photo by Erin Schaff / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ERIN SCHAFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Whether anyone will attend the Golden Globe Awards in person remains uncertain and improbable. But nominations to the 78th Globes will be announced Wednesday, nevertheless.

FILE – Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Nominations for the 78th annual Golden Globes will be announced on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Lawmakers will pay tribute to U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick at 10:30 a.m. EST.

🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris will ceremonially swear in Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation at 9:30 a.m. EST.

