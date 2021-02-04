☀ February 4: CDC talks reopening schools, House to vote on removing Greene and naming a cockroach after your ex

Good morning! It’s Thursday, February 4, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

In this image from video, Jeff Zients, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president., Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, chair of the COVID-19 health equity task force, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House COVID-19 Response Team,, appear on screen during a White House briefing on the Biden administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Washington. (White House via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C – JANUARY 06: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) sits in the House Chamber as the House comes back into session to continue the process of certifying the 2020 Electoral College results after Pro-Trump demonstrators stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Congress has reconvened to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump, hours after a pro-Trump mob broke into the U.S. Capitol and disrupted proceedings. (Photo by Erin Schaff – Pool/Getty Images)

If you're looking for closure with a former flame this Valentine's Day, a Texas zoo is here to help in an unusual way.

🔴 The Senate will consider Marty Walsh to serve as Secretary of Labor at 10 a.m. EST.

🔴 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations will be announced at 11 a.m. EST.

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks after visiting the Department of State at 1:30 p.m. EST.

🔴 The House will vote on removing GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from committee assignments.

