☀ February 4: CDC talks reopening schools, House to vote on removing Greene and naming a cockroach after your ex

Good morning! It’s Thursday, February 4, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💉 CDC director: Vaccinating teachers ‘not a prerequisite for safe reopening of schools’
2️⃣🗳 House set to vote on removing Rep. Greene from committees
3️⃣🏈 Security tight ahead of Super Bowl LV, Feds and local authorities working together
4️⃣ 😷 Fake medical mask exemption I.D. cards in South Carolina go viral
📱 [Trending] this morning
Get closure by naming a cockroach after your ex at a Texas zoo
If you’re looking for closure with a former flame this Valentine’s Day, a Texas zoo is here to help in an unusual way.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Senate will consider Marty Walsh to serve as Secretary of Labor at 10 a.m. EST.
🔴 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations will be announced at 11 a.m. EST.
🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks after visiting the Department of State at 1:30 p.m. EST.
🔴 The House will vote on removing GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from committee assignments.
