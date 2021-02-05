☀ February 5: Senate passes budget resolution, healthcare heroes go to Super Bowl and slam dunk for free tuition

Good morning! It’s Friday, February 5, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣✔️ Senate passes budget resolution to advance Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID aid package
2️⃣💉 J&J asks FDA for emergency authorization of single-dose COVID-19 vaccine
3️⃣🚈 New Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg calls for massive infrastructure investment
4️⃣🏈 Patriots owner to fly 76 healthcare workers on team plane to Super Bowl
📱 [Trending] this morning
Free tuition could be a slam dunk away in Texas university’s viral contest
The competition is simple: post your best slam dunk or trick basketball shot on TikTok for a chance to win free tuition for a semester at Baylor University.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The White House COVID-19 Response Team will hold a press briefing at 11 a.m. EST.
🔴 GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will hold a press conference to discuss her expulsion from committee assignments at 11 a.m. EST.
🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the economy at 11:45 a.m. EST.
🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will hold a virtual roundtable with Black Chambers of Commerce at 1 p.m. EST.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.
On March 1, 2021: WGN America will become NewsNation and expand our news lineup.