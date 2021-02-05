☀ February 5: Senate passes budget resolution, healthcare heroes go to Super Bowl and slam dunk for free tuition

Good morning! It’s Friday, February 5, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣✔️ Senate passes budget resolution to advance Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID aid package

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: An American flag flies during the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

2️⃣💉 J&J asks FDA for emergency authorization of single-dose COVID-19 vaccine

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

3️⃣🚈 New Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg calls for massive infrastructure investment

4️⃣🏈 Patriots owner to fly 76 healthcare workers on team plane to Super Bowl

📱 [Trending] this morning

Free tuition could be a slam dunk away in Texas university’s viral contest

The competition is simple: post your best slam dunk or trick basketball shot on TikTok for a chance to win free tuition for a semester at Baylor University.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The White House COVID-19 Response Team will hold a press briefing at 11 a.m. EST.

🔴 GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will hold a press conference to discuss her expulsion from committee assignments at 11 a.m. EST.

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the economy at 11:45 a.m. EST.

🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will hold a virtual roundtable with Black Chambers of Commerce at 1 p.m. EST.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.

On March 1, 2021: WGN America will become NewsNation and expand our news lineup.

