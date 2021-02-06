☀ February 6: Biden’s relief bill passes 1st round of votes, a polar vortex and Super Bowl wagers

Good morning! It’s Saturday, February 6, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣💵 Breaking down the $1.9T coronavirus plan

2️⃣❄ Chunks of polar vortex to drive freezing air as far south as Texas

The frozen Josephine Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain in Bryant Park is pictured during a winter storm in New York City on February 1, 2021. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

3️⃣💉 US deploying over 1,000 active-duty troops to deliver vaccine shots

4️⃣📃 Pres. Biden says former Pres. Trump should not receive intelligence briefings

Mayors of Tampa, Kansas City wager city specialties ahead of Super Bowl LV

The mayors of Tampa and Kansas City made a friendly wager on the outcome of Sunday’s Super Bowl game. On top of bragging rights, the best beer, barbeque, and cigars are on the line this year.

🔴 President Joe Biden will be in Delaware this weekend.

🔴 The Kansas City Chiefs will arrive in Tampa ahead of Super Bowl LV at 4 p.m. EST.

