☀ February 6: Biden’s relief bill passes 1st round of votes, a polar vortex and Super Bowl wagers

Good morning! It’s Saturday, February 6, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💵 Breaking down the $1.9T coronavirus plan
2️⃣❄ Chunks of polar vortex to drive freezing air as far south as Texas
3️⃣💉 US deploying over 1,000 active-duty troops to deliver vaccine shots
4️⃣📃 Pres. Biden says former Pres. Trump should not receive intelligence briefings
📱 [Trending] this morning
Mayors of Tampa, Kansas City wager city specialties ahead of Super Bowl LV
The mayors of Tampa and Kansas City made a friendly wager on the outcome of Sunday’s Super Bowl game. On top of bragging rights, the best beer, barbeque, and cigars are on the line this year.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will be in Delaware this weekend.
🔴 The Kansas City Chiefs will arrive in Tampa ahead of Super Bowl LV at 4 p.m. EST.
