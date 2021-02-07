☀ February 7: Super Bowl LV historic matchup, superspreader concerns and the best halftime shows

Good morning! It’s Sunday, February 7, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🏈 Kansas City Chiefs arrive in Tampa, fans celebrate ahead of historic Super Bowl LV
2️⃣🧫 Officials plead: Don’t let Super Bowl become superspreader
3️⃣🏠 Eviction moratorium burdening some, others not following guidelines
4️⃣📃 How Trump’s second impeachment trial will work
📱 [Trending] this morning
WATCH: 10 most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows of all time
Before The Weeknd takes the stage on Super Bowl Sunday, a look back at 10 of the best halftime performances of all time.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Super Bowl 55 kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EST.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Watch NewsNation tonight at 8/7 (CT) on WGN America.
On March 1, 2021: WGN America will become NewsNation and expand our news lineup.