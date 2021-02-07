☀ February 7: Super Bowl LV historic matchup, superspreader concerns and the best halftime shows

Good morning! It’s Sunday, February 7, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🏈 Kansas City Chiefs arrive in Tampa, fans celebrate ahead of historic Super Bowl LV

2️⃣🧫 Officials plead: Don’t let Super Bowl become superspreader

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 06: General view of a fireworks display in preparation of Super Bowl LV on February 06, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

3️⃣🏠 Eviction moratorium burdening some, others not following guidelines

4️⃣📃 How Trump’s second impeachment trial will work

WATCH: 10 most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows of all time

Before The Weeknd takes the stage on Super Bowl Sunday, a look back at 10 of the best halftime performances of all time.

This photo provided by the NFL shows singer The Weekend speaking at the halftime press conference ahead of the Super Bowl 55 football game, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (Perry Knotts/NFL via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Super Bowl 55 kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EST.

