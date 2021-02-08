☀ February 8: Fans celebrate Bucs win, Trump’s impeachment trial nears and Super Bowl commercials

Good morning! It’s Monday, February 8, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🏈 Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
2️⃣📃 Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears
3️⃣💵 Yellen: Biden’s plan could restore full employment by 2022
4️⃣🧫 Resources for children in foster care hampered by pandemic, experts say
Super Bowl ads aim to entertain with light humor. Not all succeeded
🔴 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Tom Brady will attend a virtual press conference following last night’s 31-9 triumph at 8:30 a.m. EST.
🔴 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will virtually tour the State Farm Stadium vaccination site in Glendale, Arizona at 2:30 p.m. EST. This morning, Biden will return to the White House after spending the weekend in Delaware.
