☀ February 9: The Supremes’ Mary Wilson dies, Trump impeachment trial to begin and possible checks for parents

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣📃 Trump impeachment trial: Senate leaders reach agreement on rules; here’s what to expect
2️⃣🎤 Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76
3️⃣💵 Some parents could soon receive monthly checks under proposed child tax credit
4️⃣🏀 Likely cause of helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others expected
📱 [Trending] this morning
Gorilla Glue responds to viral saga of woman who used adhesive spray on her hair
Tessica Brown’s saga went viral on Instagram after she posted a video about, in her words, a “bad idea” that led her to use an industrial-strength spray adhesive as hairspray.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The United States Postal Service Board of Governors will meet and discuss possible changes to service at 9 a.m. EST.
🔴 The NTSB will hold a hearing to release the probable cause of the Kobe Bryant fatal crash at 9:30 a.m. EST.
🔴 The Senate will resume the impeachment trial of former President Trump at 1 p.m. EST.
🔴 President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen will meet with business leaders about the economy at 1:45 p.m. EST.
