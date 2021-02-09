☀ February 9: The Supremes’ Mary Wilson dies, Trump impeachment trial to begin and possible checks for parents

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – President Donald Trump stepping off Air Force One upon arrival in Harlingen, Texas, on January 12, 2021. – Trump on January 13, 2021, became the first US president to be impeached for a second time in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives — a total of 232 lawmakers, including 10 Republicans, voted to impeach on a single charge of “incitement of insurrection.”

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

FILE – In this April 4, 2019, file photo, Mary Wilson, a former member of The Supremes, is escorted after singing the national anthem before a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals in Detroit. Wilson died in Las Vegas, publicist Jay Schwartz told NewsNation. When she died and other details weren’t immediately clear. She was 76. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Tessica Brown’s saga went viral on Instagram after she posted a video about, in her words, a “bad idea” that led her to use an industrial-strength spray adhesive as hairspray.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The United States Postal Service Board of Governors will meet and discuss possible changes to service at 9 a.m. EST.

🔴 The NTSB will hold a hearing to release the probable cause of the Kobe Bryant fatal crash at 9:30 a.m. EST.

🔴 The Senate will resume the impeachment trial of former President Trump at 1 p.m. EST.

🔴 President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen will meet with business leaders about the economy at 1:45 p.m. EST.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.