For Dems, the devil’s in details of debt deal. And the GOP gets its motor running in Iowa.

Good morning! It’s Sunday June 4, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
We all know the saying — “beer before liquor, never been sicker, liquor before beer, you’re in the clear” — but can it possibly be true? Experts say it’s not that simple.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Singer-songwriter The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp star in the debut of the HBO series “The Idol.”
🔴 First lady Jill Biden is in Marrakesh as her trip to Jordan, Egypt, Morocco and Portugal continues.
🔴 Down 1-0 in the series, the Heat looks to even things up with the Nuggets in the NBA Finals.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.