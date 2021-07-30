☀ July 30: Seafood gets pricey and toys could be scarce

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 28: Fresh fish is displayed at Fresh Meat Seafood Market on July 28, 2021 in San Francisco, California. As seafood prices surge, restaurants are struggling to keep some items on their menus. According to NielsenIQ, seafood prices have risen 11 percent since last year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Friday, July 30, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Kimmann, Shriever win BMX racing gold; American Fields stretchered off

2. New Russian lab briefly knocks space station out of position

3. Limited availability, high demand send seafood prices skyrocketing

4. Japan expands virus emergency after record spikes amid Games

📱 [Trending] this morning

Toy stores warn Christmas supply could be low

Rear view of a man at toys department in local shopping mall.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continue

🔴 Boeing’s Starliner uncrewed flight to ISS launches on a ULA rocket

🔴Senate votes on beginning debate on bipartisan infrastructure bill

