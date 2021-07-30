☀ July 30: Seafood gets pricey and toys could be scarce

Good morning! It’s Friday, July 30, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Kimmann, Shriever win BMX racing gold; American Fields stretchered off
2. New Russian lab briefly knocks space station out of position
3. Limited availability, high demand send seafood prices skyrocketing
4. Japan expands virus emergency after record spikes amid Games
📱 [Trending] this morning
Toy stores warn Christmas supply could be low
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continue
🔴 Boeing’s Starliner uncrewed flight to ISS launches on a ULA rocket
🔴Senate votes on beginning debate on bipartisan infrastructure bill
