Jan. 1: A new year, but omicron and Betty White’s death dampen the celebration

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year’s Eve celebrations begin in Sydney, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 31: The New Year’s Eve ball drops in Times Square on December 31, 2021 in New York City. Despite record numbers of COVID-19 cases across the city and nationwide, New York City is moving forward with New Years Eve celebrations. On average, about one million revelers are drawn to the Times Square to watch performances and celebrate. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

FILE – Travelers walk through Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Hundreds of flights were cancelled Wednesday as the omicron variant continues to create havoc both for travelers and for airlines who are having to cobble together flight crews as infections rise among pilots, flight attendants. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

First grade student, 7-year-old Rihanna Chihuaque, receives a covid-19 vaccine at Arturo Velasquez Institute on November 12, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Several residents in east Texas reported seeing fish all over the ground after they apparently fell from the sky during a rainstorm this week.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Rose Bowl celebrates its 120th birthday. Today’s game between Ohio State and Utah kicks off at 5 p.m. ET. The iconic parade down Colorado Boulevard starts at 11 a.m. ET.

🔴 The United States is officially back on the United Nations Human Rights Council. The country withdrew in 2018.

🔴 As of today, all foreign travelers coming to the U.S. by land and see must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.