Jan. 1: A new year, but omicron and Betty White’s death dampen the celebration

1️. Fireworks, light shows and more: How the world rang in 2022
2. Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dead at 99
3. Wave of canceled flights from omicron closes out 2021
4. Pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new record high
📱 [Trending] this morning
Fish fall from the sky during rainstorms in eastern Texas
Several residents in east Texas reported seeing fish all over the ground after they apparently fell from the sky during a rainstorm this week.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Rose Bowl celebrates its 120th birthday. Today’s game between Ohio State and Utah kicks off at 5 p.m. ET. The iconic parade down Colorado Boulevard starts at 11 a.m. ET.
🔴 The United States is officially back on the United Nations Human Rights Council. The country withdrew in 2018.
🔴 As of today, all foreign travelers coming to the U.S. by land and see must be vaccinated against COVID-19.
