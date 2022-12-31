Jan. 1, 2023: Idaho police chief speaks, and yes, Congress can be cooperative.

Good morning! It’s Sunday Jan. 1, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Congress succeeded in passing six bipartisan initiatives in 2022. Will more follow in ’23?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Minimum wage for U.S. federal contract workers increases with the beginning of the new year.
🔴 Brazil mourns the passing of its soccer immortal, Pelé.
🔴 In late-season NFL action, it’s the Vikings at Packers, 49ers at Raiders, and Rams at Chargers.
