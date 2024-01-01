Jan. 1: US faces new terror threat. Netanyahu says war in Gaza will continue for months

Good morning! It’s Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Al-Qaeda affiliate threatens attacks on airlines and prominent figures
2. Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill at least 35 as Netanyahu says war will continue for months
3. Ramaswamy says he plans to withdraw from Maine, calls on others to join
4. Plane carrying migrants from Texas lands in Illinois, en route to Chicago
📱 [Trending] this morning
What days will the mail not run in 2024?
The U.S. Postal Service recognizes 10 official holidays each year when mail and packages are not delivered and post offices are closed.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Italy takes over G7 presidency.
🔴 Minimum wage for federal contract workers increases.
🔴 IRS begins testing a free e-filing system this month.
