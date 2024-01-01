Jan. 1: US faces new terror threat. Netanyahu says war in Gaza will continue for months

Family and friends mourn during the funeral of Eden Zachariya, who was abducted from the Tribe of Nova music festival on October 7, in Kibbutz Palmachim, on December 15, 2023, after Israeli army recovered her body during an operation in Gaza. The Israeli army said on December 12 that it had recovered in Gaza the bodies of two hostages taken by Hamas in its October 7 attack. (Photo by Oren ZIV / AFP) (Photo by OREN ZIV/AFP via Getty Images)