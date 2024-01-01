Jan. 1: US faces new terror threat. Netanyahu says war in Gaza will continue for months

Family and friends mourn during the funeral of Eden Zachariya, who was abducted from the Tribe of Nova music festival on October 7, in Kibbutz Palmachim, on December 15, 2023, after Israeli army recovered her body during an operation in Gaza. The Israeli army said on December 12 that it had recovered in Gaza the bodies of two hostages taken by Hamas in its October 7 attack. (Photo by Oren ZIV / AFP) (Photo by OREN ZIV/AFP via Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Al-Qaeda affiliate threatens attacks on airlines and prominent figures

2. Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill at least 35 as Netanyahu says war will continue for months

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a building of the Al Nawasrah family destroyed in an Israeli strike in Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

3. Ramaswamy says he plans to withdraw from Maine, calls on others to join

Vivek Ramaswamy on NewsNation Prime Dec. 30, 2023 (NewsNation)

4. Plane carrying migrants from Texas lands in Illinois, en route to Chicago

Yimara Pajaro of Venezuela carries cots into the Chicago City Life Center, Nov. 29, 2023, in Chicago. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration on Tuesday, Dec. 5 announced it is scrapping construction of the temporary winter camp for migrants, citing the risk of contaminants at the former industrial site. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
What days will the mail not run in 2024?

The U.S. Postal Service recognizes 10 official holidays each year when mail and packages are not delivered and post offices are closed.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

🔴 Italy takes over G7 presidency.

🔴 Minimum wage for federal contract workers increases.

🔴 IRS begins testing a free e-filing system this month.

