Jan. 13: Bitter cold, strong winds pummel parts of US

A pedestrian crosses Harney Street during a snowstorm in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (Chris Machian /Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A pedestrian crosses Harney Street during a snowstorm in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (Chris Machian /Omaha World-Herald via AP)

In this image provided on Friday Jan. 12, 2024 by the UK Ministry of Defence an RAF Typhoon aircraft returns to base at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, after striking targets in Yemen. The U.S. and British militaries bombed more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen late on Thursday Jan. 11, in a massive retaliatory strike using warship- and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, U.S. officials said. (Sgt Lee Goddard, UK Ministry of Defence via AP)

FILE – The new Quaker Oats sign is seen in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Quaker Oats on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, recalled several of its granola products, including granola bars and cereals, saying the foods could be contaminated with salmonella. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP, File)

From left to right: U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN), author Marianne Williamson and progressive media commentator Cenk Uygur

📱 [Trending] this morning

The social media platform TikTok has countless videos and millions of views on videos claiming Purina Pro Plan dog food was responsible for pets getting sick. In a Friday statement, Purina said “these false statements may be creating unnecessary stress for pet parents.”

A purebred Siberian Husky dog with blue eyes outdoors (Getty)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Campaign events have continued to fall as swiftly as the Iowa snow as wintry weather hampers the leadoff GOP caucus state, with Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump all shuffling their schedules ahead of Monday’s presidential votes.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.