Jan. 13: Bitter cold, strong winds pummel parts of US

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Snow, ice, wind and bitter cold pummels the northern US in dangerous winter storm
2. US military strikes another Houthi-controlled site after warning ships to avoid parts of Red Sea
3. Quaker Oats expands recall of granola bars and cereals for salmonella risk
4. How Biden’s 2024 Democrat challengers differ on issues
📱 [Trending] this morning
PURINA DENIES TIKTOK RUMORS ALLEGING SAFETY ISSUES WITH DOG FOOD
The social media platform TikTok has countless videos and millions of views on videos claiming Purina Pro Plan dog food was responsible for pets getting sick. In a Friday statement, Purina said “these false statements may be creating unnecessary stress for pet parents.”
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Campaign events have continued to fall as swiftly as the Iowa snow as wintry weather hampers the leadoff GOP caucus state, with Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump all shuffling their schedules ahead of Monday’s presidential votes.
