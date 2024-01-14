Jan. 14: Congressional leaders avert government shutdown. Haley snags second in Iowa poll

Updated:
The Capitol Dome is seen as lawmakers prepare to depart for the holiday recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Congressional leaders reach deal to avert government shutdown

The Capitol Dome is seen as lawmakers prepare to depart for the holiday recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
2. A weekend of ferocious winter weather could see low-temperature records set in the US heartland

A local resident shovels snow off the end of a driveway, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Urbandale, Iowa. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

3. Global day of protests draws thousands in Washington, other cities in pro-Palestinian marches

FILE - With the U.S Capitol n the background thousands of protesters rally during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at Freedom Plaza in Washington, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. As the Israel-Hamas war rages in Gaza, there's a bitter battle for public opinion flaring in the U.S., with angry rallies and disruptive protests at prominent venues in several major cities. Among the catalysts are Palestinian and Jewish-led groups that have been active for years in opposing Israeli policies toward the Palestinians. Now many groups involved in those earlier efforts are playing a key role protesting the latest fighting, with actions on campuses and beyond. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
4. Trump maintains lead, Haley snags second in final poll before Iowa caucuses

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Coralville, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
📱 [Trending] this morning

NFL’s wild-card weekend filled with reunions and rematches

Matthew Stafford vs. the Lions. Mike McCarthy vs. the Packers. Tyreek Hill vs. the Chiefs.

The NFL’s wild-card weekend is all about reunions and some rematches, too.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) is hit by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. Pittman was injured on the play and Kazee was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Miss America winner will be crowned.

🔴 Australian Open kicks off first round of matches.

🔴 Bernardo Arévalo takes office as Guatemalan president.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

[Your Morning]

