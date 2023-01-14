Jan. 15: Biden’s documents headache grows, and Sun Records heir mourns Lisa Marie

Good morning! It’s Sunday Jan. 15, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Lawyers found more classified documents at Joe Biden’s home
2. New day, new scandal: More allegations for Rep. Santos
3. UK to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv
4. Under oath, Trump hurled insults at woman who alleges rape
‘MY HEART’S HURTING’
Jerry Phillips, the son of Sun Record founder Sam Phillips, speaks of the sense of loss from the passing of Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis.
🔴 President Joe Biden delivers remarks at Martin Luther King Jr.’s Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.
🔴 NFL wild card weekend continues with the Dolphins-Bills, Giants-Vikings and Ravens-Bengals.
🔴 Chelsea Handler hosts the Critics Choice Awards for the best in motion pictures and television.
