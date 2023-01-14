Jan. 15: Biden’s documents headache grows, and Sun Records heir mourns Lisa Marie

The discovery of five more documents brings the total number of materials with classified markings found at Biden’s old office and Wilmington home to roughly two dozen. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Good morning! It’s Sunday Jan. 15, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Lawyers found more classified documents at Joe Biden’s home

FILE – President Joe Biden listens as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

2. New day, new scandal: More allegations for Rep. Santos

Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) is seen during the thirteenth ballot for Speaker on Friday, January 6, 2023.

3. UK to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv

Buildings impacted by Russian missile shelling are seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)

4. Under oath, Trump hurled insults at woman who alleges rape

Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New York. The stiffest penalty Donald Trump’s company could receive when it is sentenced Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, by a New York judge for helping its executives dodge taxes is a $1.6 million fine — not even enough to buy a Trump Tower apartment. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File )

📱 [Trending] this morning

‘MY HEART’S HURTING’

Jerry Phillips, the son of Sun Record founder Sam Phillips, speaks of the sense of loss from the passing of Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis.

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 05: Lisa Marie Presley attends the 2013 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden delivers remarks at Martin Luther King Jr.’s Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

🔴 NFL wild card weekend continues with the Dolphins-Bills, Giants-Vikings and Ravens-Bengals.

🔴 Chelsea Handler hosts the Critics Choice Awards for the best in motion pictures and television.

