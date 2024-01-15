Jan. 15: Frigid weather threatens travel, Iowa caucuses. White House urges Israel to scale back attacks.

The Iowa State Capitol Building is visible as Spud Glaser of Carlisle, Iowa, plows the sidewalk in downtown Des Moines, Iowa, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, as a winter snow storm hits the state. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

It's Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Here's a look at your news across the nation:

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Run GenZ campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

FILE – A view of the rubble of a building after it was struck by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, on Oct. 8, 2023. After 11 weeks of war in Gaza, the Israeli military campaign against Hamas now sits among the deadliest and most destructive in history. The Palestinian death toll is approaching 20,000 and satellite data shows that one-third of structures across the tiny enclave have been destroyed. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa, File)

Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son, accompanied by his attorney Abbe Lowell, leaves a House Oversight Committee hearing as Republicans are taking the first step toward holding him in contempt of Congress, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Celebrity food critic Keith Lee cuts highly anticipated Bay Area trip short

Celebrity TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee’s highly anticipated trip to the Bay Area ended earlier than expected, Lee announced Thursday night. He listed unsafe conditions, disappointing food and an allergic reaction as reasons for his sudden departure.

Keith Lee arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

🔴 Iowa Republican Party caucuses kick off 2024 presidential race.

🔴 15th anniversary of ‘Miracle on the Hudson.’

