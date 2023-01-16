Jan. 16: GOP divide grows. Fellow Republican threatens to remove Santos.

The U.S. Capitol is seen from the East Front on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

The U.S. Capitol is seen from the East Front on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) leaves the Capitol in Washington, D.C., after the final vote of the week on Thursday, January 12, 2023

President Joe Biden speaks at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, during a service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., a senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, listens at left. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Locals watch the wreckage of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, Sunday, Jan.15, 2023. A passenger plane with 72 people on board has crashed near Pokhara International Airport in Nepal, the daily newspaper Kathmandu Post reports. The plane was carrying 68 passengers and four crew members. (AP Photo/Ashish Puri)

WOMAN WAITS 55 YEARS TO SEE GRACELAND, MAKES TRIP AFTER LISA MARIE’S DEATH

Memorials to the late Lisa Marie Presley are growing at Graceland, the iconic mansion where she lived with her father, Elvis, as a little girl. One family made the trip to Memphis from Massachusetts, a visit that was decades in the making. They say it was surreal to witness the weight of this weekend.

One family made the trip to Memphis from Massachusetts, a visit that was decades in the making. June Sweat is seen at the Meditation Garden. They say it was surreal to witness the weight of this weekend. (Photo: Kimberly Wilson)

🔴 The MLK Holiday DC Committee is scheduled to host the 17th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Peace Walk and Parade commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

🔴 World Economic Forum opens summit in Davos, Switzerland.

🔴 The Australian Open begins. Venus Williams received a wildcard to compete but has withdrawn due to injury.

