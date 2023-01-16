Jan. 16: GOP divide grows. Fellow Republican threatens to remove Santos.

Good morning! It’s Monday January 16, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. There’s a growing divide between Republicans on Capitol Hill
2. Fellow Republican threatens to remove George Santos from Congress
3. Biden: Look to Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy to move ahead
4. 68 dead, 4 missing after plane crashes in Nepal resort town
📱 [Trending] this morning
WOMAN WAITS 55 YEARS TO SEE GRACELAND, MAKES TRIP AFTER LISA MARIE’S DEATH
Memorials to the late Lisa Marie Presley are growing at Graceland, the iconic mansion where she lived with her father, Elvis, as a little girl. One family made the trip to Memphis from Massachusetts, a visit that was decades in the making. They say it was surreal to witness the weight of this weekend.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The MLK Holiday DC Committee is scheduled to host the 17th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Peace Walk and Parade commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
🔴 World Economic Forum opens summit in Davos, Switzerland.
🔴 The Australian Open begins. Venus Williams received a wildcard to compete but has withdrawn due to injury.
