Jan. 16: Trump takes Iowa as DeSantis edges out second place finish. Dangerous cold continues to threaten lives, travel.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Trump wins 2024 Iowa Republican caucus, DeSantis second
2. Vivek Ramaswamy drops out of 2024 race, endorses Donald Trump
3. Investigators to announce major Gilgo Beach case development
4. Arctic freeze continues to blast huge swaths of the US with sub-zero temperatures
📱 [Trending] this morning
JEFFREY EPSTEIN’S INTERNATIONAL PASSPORT SAGA REVEALED
Over 50 pages from Epstein’s passport files were secured spanning from the early 1980s to 2019.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Journalist E. Jean Carroll’s second defamation trial against former President Donald Trump begins in New York.
🔴 The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting gets underway in Davos, Switzerland.
🔴 Paris Men’s Fashion Week launches with designs by Louis Vuitton, Burc Akyol, Auralee and Kidill.
