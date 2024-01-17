Jan. 17: Biden, top Congressional leaders to talk Ukraine, border. Teen fights deepfakes after AI nudes spread.

Updated:

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C., Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, where nine worshippers were killed in a mass shooting by a white supremacist in 2015. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1. Biden to meet top congressional leaders on immigration, Ukraine aid

2. 2024 election: DeSantis tells donors he’s staying in the race

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Waukee, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
3. AI nudes spread of teen. Now she’s fighting against deepfake porn

In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

4. Search continues for Navy SEALs who went missing near Somalia

A Navy SEAL insignia on an American flag. (Photo: File, Getty Images)

VIDEO: WWII VETERAN CELEBRATES 101ST BIRTHDAY AT HOOTERS

Hooters hosted a birthday celebration for 101-year-old World War II and Korean War veteran Harry Perez Cerezo on Friday, Jan. 5, in El Paso, Texas. Alongside Hooters staff, Cerezo was joined by the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization and a loving community of friends and family.

WWII, Korean War Veteran Celebrates His 101th Birthday At El Paso Hooters (1_5_24) Credit Hooters of America, LIFESTYLOGY, TMX

🔴 A court hearing is scheduled Wednesday for Daniel Penny, the former U.S. Marine charged with manslaughter for fatally choking fellow New York subway rider Jordan Neely.

🔴 Republican presidential candidates hit the campaign trail in New Hampshire.

🔴 Trump sex abuse accuser E. Jean Carroll set to testify in defamation trial.

