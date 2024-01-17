Jan. 17: Biden, top Congressional leaders to talk Ukraine, border. Teen fights deepfakes after AI nudes spread.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1. Biden to meet top congressional leaders on immigration, Ukraine aid
2. 2024 election: DeSantis tells donors he’s staying in the race
3. AI nudes spread of teen. Now she’s fighting against deepfake porn
4. Search continues for Navy SEALs who went missing near Somalia
📱 [Trending] this morning
VIDEO: WWII VETERAN CELEBRATES 101ST BIRTHDAY AT HOOTERS
Hooters hosted a birthday celebration for 101-year-old World War II and Korean War veteran Harry Perez Cerezo on Friday, Jan. 5, in El Paso, Texas. Alongside Hooters staff, Cerezo was joined by the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization and a loving community of friends and family.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 A court hearing is scheduled Wednesday for Daniel Penny, the former U.S. Marine charged with manslaughter for fatally choking fellow New York subway rider Jordan Neely.
🔴 Republican presidential candidates hit the campaign trail in New Hampshire.
🔴 Trump sex abuse accuser E. Jean Carroll set to testify in defamation trial.
