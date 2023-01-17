Jan. 17: Video of toddler waving loaded gun leads to man’s arrest. Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers’ homes.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Jan. 17, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Video of toddler waving loaded gun leads to man’s televised arrest
2. Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers’ homes
3. Idris Elba, Ukraine first lady speak at Davos forum
4. Biden docs: House GOP demands visitor logs, more files found
📱 [Trending] this morning
IS SOMEONE LETTING ANIMALS OUT AT THE DALLAS ZOO?
It sounds crazy, but some think there may be a saboteur at the Dallas Zoo.
Police investigating how a clouded leopard escaped her enclosure at the zoo Friday determined that a cutting tool was used to intentionally make an opening in the cat’s habitat fence. Investigators also discovered a second, similar cut at the habitat for small monkeys.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Jury selection and trial is expected to happen Tuesday in the lawsuit brought by Tesla shareholders against CEO Elon Musk.
🔴 Sen. Bernie Sanders, the incoming chairman of the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee is slated to give a major speech at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday about the state of America’s working class.
🔴 President Joe Biden is expected to welcome the Golden State Warriors to the White House to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship.
