Jan. 17: Video of toddler waving loaded gun leads to man’s arrest. Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers’ homes.

(Courtesy of On Patrol: Live and REELZ)

Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into custody by Albuquerque Police officers, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in southwest Albuquerque, N.M. Pena was arrested in connection with a recent series of drive-by shootings targeting Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico.

Actor Idris Elba speaks after he received the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from Jan. 16 until Jan. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

President Joe Biden responds to a reporter’s question after speaking about the economy in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus on Jan. 12, 2023. Virtually everything was going right for Biden to open the year. His approval ratings were ticking up. Inflation was slowing. And Republicans were at war with themselves after a disappointing midterm season. But Biden’s rosy political outlook veered into uncertainty after the Justice Department appointed a special counsel to investigate Biden’s handling of classified documents.

It sounds crazy, but some think there may be a saboteur at the Dallas Zoo.

Police investigating how a clouded leopard escaped her enclosure at the zoo Friday determined that a cutting tool was used to intentionally make an opening in the cat’s habitat fence. Investigators also discovered a second, similar cut at the habitat for small monkeys.

A Dallas police vehicle sit at an entrance at the Dallas Zoo, Friday morning, Jan. 13, 2023. A missing clouded leopard shut down the zo on Friday as police helped search for the animal that officials described as not dangerous and likely hiding somewhere on the zoo grounds. (Shakfat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

🔴 Jury selection and trial is expected to happen Tuesday in the lawsuit brought by Tesla shareholders against CEO Elon Musk.

🔴 Sen. Bernie Sanders, the incoming chairman of the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee is slated to give a major speech at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday about the state of America’s working class.

🔴 President Joe Biden is expected to welcome the Golden State Warriors to the White House to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship.

