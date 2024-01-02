Jan. 2: Poll shows a loss in support for Biden. Names of Epstein associates to be released.

President Joe Biden speaks Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, about the war between Israel and the militant Palestinian group Hamas.

FILE – Former President Bill Clinton speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in New York. The Clinton Global Initiative 2023 will convene “leaders, innovators and dreamers” – ranging from World Bank President Ajay Banga and The Bahamas’ Prime Minister Philip E. Davis to Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres and Ford Foundation CEO Darren Walker, as well as A-list actors Orlando Bloom, Matt Damon, and Ashley Judd – in New York on Sept. 18 and 19. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung is seen after he was injured in Busan, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Lee was attacked and injured by an unidentified man during a visit Tuesday to the southeastern city of Busan, emergency officials said. (Sohn Hyung-joo/Yonhap via AP)

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS – DECEMBER 20: Seen from an aerial view, immigrants walk towards a U.S. Border Patrol transit center after wading through the Rio Grande from Mexico early on December 20, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. A late-year surge of migrants crossing the U.S. southern border has overwhelmed U.S. immigration officials. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

FILE – California Gov. Gavin Newsom answers questions during a news conference, Sept, 26, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom, who is often at the center of speculation over his national political ambitions, again seized the spotlight beyond the state’s borders as he signed laws this year to require major companies to disclose their emissions, raise wages for fast-food workers, and prevent school boards from banning books based on gender and race. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Committing rape and murder in the Metaverse could soon be treated as a criminal offence, according to the National Crime Agency.

Serious man VR glasses using controllers in videogame world closeup. Metaverse male person exploring analyzing virtual global internet connection space. Big data and future digital technology concept

🔴 Japan Airlines plane catches fire after a collision at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.

🔴 Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy campaigns in Iowa 13 days before the Iowa caucus.

