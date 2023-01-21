Jan. 22: Report adds insight into Murdaugh saga, and Biden’s document headaches grow

FILE – Alex Murdaugh walks into his bond hearing, Sept. 16, 2021, in Varnville, S.C. Murdaugh is scheduled for a virtual hearing Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 as a judge could consider lowering the $7 million bond she set last month. Prosecutors have accused the prominent South Carolina attorney of stealing more than $6.2 million from about a dozen clients between 2015 and 2020 by using a fraudulent bank account to divert settlement and other money to himself. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

Good morning! It’s Sunday Jan. 22, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – Alex Murdaugh walks into his bond hearing, Sept. 16, 2021, in Varnville, S.C. Murdaugh is scheduled for a virtual hearing Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 as a judge could consider lowering the $7 million bond she set last month. Prosecutors have accused the prominent South Carolina attorney of stealing more than $6.2 million from about a dozen clients between 2015 and 2020 by using a fraudulent bank account to divert settlement and other money to himself. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

FILE – President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors winter meeting in Washington, on Jan. 20, 2023. The Justice Department has searched Biden’s home in Delaware and located six documents containing classification markings and also took possession of some of his notes, the president’s lawyer said Saturday, Jan. 21. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool)

BRONXVILLE, NY – FEBRUARY 12: An exterior view of Sarah Lawrence College is seen on February 12, 2020 in Bronxville, New York. Lawrence Ray, the father of a former student at the school, has been indicted on extortion, sex trafficking and other charges related to his alleged abuse of several students. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Fans gather at Graceland in Memphis to bid adieu to Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Lisa Marie Presley is shown in this undated photo. (Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Fans in Memphis will bid a final farewell to Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis.

🔴 NewsNation’s “Special Report: The Murdaugh Mysteries” airs Sunday night at 8/9 ET.

🔴 The Bills host the Bengals, and the Cowboys visit the 49ers in NFL Divisional Round Playoff games.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.