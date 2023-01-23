Jan. 23: Alex Murdaugh set to stand trial. California mass shooting suspect fatally shot himself.

“Lisa Marie was all Memphis. She belonged to us and we belonged to her.” Over the weekend, fans gathered on the front lawn of Graceland for a memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Alex Murdaugh is set to stand trial for the murder of his wife and son. But, those close to the case say the murders are just one piece of an extensive web of incidents that surround the family, including mysterious deaths, alleged fraud and reported lies.
🔴 President Joe Biden is expected to name Jeff Zients, who ran the administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of Biden’s term, as his next chief of staff, according to two people familiar with the matter.
🔴 Fears of a recession are sweeping Silicon Valley, as tech giants like Google, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft slash jobs and cut costs. But, is it a sign of a wave in the workforce?
