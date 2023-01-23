Jan. 23: Alex Murdaugh set to stand trial. California mass shooting suspect fatally shot himself.

FILE – Alex Murdaugh awaits the beginning of his bond hearing in the Richland Judicial Center in Columbia, S.C., Oct. 19, 2021. A lawyer for disgraced South Carolina attorney Murdaugh said Tuesday, July 12, 2022, that investigators have indicated they intend to pursue murder charges against him for the deaths of his wife and son, who were fatally shot outside their home more than a year earlier. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine, Pool, File)

Good morning! It’s Monday January 23, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Officers surround a white van following the search for 72-year-old Huu Can Tran (KTLA)

President Joe Biden responds to a reporter’s question after speaking about the economy in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus on Jan. 12, 2023. Virtually everything was going right for Biden to open the year. His approval ratings were ticking up. Inflation was slowing. And Republicans were at war with themselves after a disappointing midterm season. But Biden’s rosy political outlook veered into uncertainty after the Justice Department appointed a special counsel to investigate Biden’s handling of classified documents.

FILE – Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of Kohberger, a graduate student, charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to court documents newly unsealed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

📱 [Trending] this morning

“Lisa Marie was all Memphis. She belonged to us and we belonged to her.” Over the weekend, fans gathered on the front lawn of Graceland for a memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley.

An attendant holds programs as fans enter Graceland for a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. She died Jan. 12 after being hospitalized for a medical emergency and was buried on the property next to her son Benjamin Keough, and near her father Elvis Presley and his two parents. (AP Photo/John Amis)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Alex Murdaugh is set to stand trial for the murder of his wife and son. But, those close to the case say the murders are just one piece of an extensive web of incidents that surround the family, including mysterious deaths, alleged fraud and reported lies.

🔴 President Joe Biden is expected to name Jeff Zients, who ran the administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of Biden’s term, as his next chief of staff, according to two people familiar with the matter.

🔴 Fears of a recession are sweeping Silicon Valley, as tech giants like Google, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft slash jobs and cut costs. But, is it a sign of a wave in the workforce?

