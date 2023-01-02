Jan. 3: Accused Idaho killer awaits extradition, studied under serial killer expert

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, said Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation in the killings of four University of Idaho students, based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office. (Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility via AP)

Good morning! It’s Monday, January 2, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, said Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation in the killings of four University of Idaho students, based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office. (Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility via AP)

WICHITA, KS – AUGUST 17: In this image taken from video, Dennis Rader, the admitted BTK serial killer, sits in court on the first day of his sentencing at the Sedgwick County Courthouse August 17, 2005 in Wichita, Kansas. Rader, of Park City, Kansas, has pleaded guilty to 10 killings dating back to 1974. (Pool Photo/Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is without the actor who plays one of its go-to characters after an accident left Jeremy Renner in critical condition.

FILE – Jeremy Renner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK Fan Screening of the film “Hawkeye,” in London, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow. The actor’s representative said Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, that Renner is in critical condition although he is stable. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Soccer star Pele’s coffin will lie in state for 24 hours in a Sao Paulo soccer stadium

🔴 After a controversial vote count was concluded, Democrat Katie Hobbs will take the oath as governor of Arizona.

🔴 Ye’s former business manager claims the erratic star is “missing” after being unable to serve with with a multimillion-dollar lawsuit.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.