Jan. 3: Bills’ Hamlin collapses on field. Accused Idaho killer bullied as teen, former friend says.

The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday January 3, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, said Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation in the killings of four University of Idaho students, based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office. (Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility via AP)

The home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022, is seen in late November after the victims’ vehicles were towed away. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

FILE: Trans pride flags flutter in the wind at a gathering to celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility, March 31, 2017 at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles, California.

📱 [Trending] this morning

FULL INTERVIEW: DAUGHTER OF BTK KILLER ON LINK TO IDAHO SUSPECT

“After being raised by a psychopath, I do know that they can hide very easily, that they can put on several masks … saying to you what you think they think you want to hear,” Kerri Rawson said in an exclusive interview with NewsNation’s Brian Entin. Her father was more commonly known as BTK.

FILE: WICHITA, KS – AUGUST 17: In this image taken from video, Dennis Rader, the admitted BTK serial killer, sits in court on the first day of his sentencing at the Sedgwick County Courthouse August 17, 2005 in Wichita, Kansas. Rader, of Park City, Kansas, has pleaded guilty to 10 killings dating back to 1974. (Pool Photo/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger could be returned to Idaho as soon as Tuesday following a hearing in Pennsylvania, where the 28-year-old isn’t expected to fight extradition.

🔴 Democrats are anxiously awaiting President Joe Biden’s formal decision on whether he will run for reelection.

🔴 The 118th U.S. Congress will be sworn into office Tuesday, with control of the Senate remaining in Democratic hands. The House, however, is set to flip to the Republicans, who will hold a slim majority. The big question that remains is who the next House Speaker will be.

