Jan. 3: Bills’ Hamlin collapses on field. Accused Idaho killer bullied as teen, former friend says.

1️. Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
2. Former friend: Accused Idaho killer was bullied as teen
3. Expert: Alleged Idaho killer may have had ‘multiple motives’
4. Appeals court upholds trans bathroom policy
FULL INTERVIEW: DAUGHTER OF BTK KILLER ON LINK TO IDAHO SUSPECT
“After being raised by a psychopath, I do know that they can hide very easily, that they can put on several masks … saying to you what you think they think you want to hear,” Kerri Rawson said in an exclusive interview with NewsNation’s Brian Entin. Her father was more commonly known as BTK.
🔴 Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger could be returned to Idaho as soon as Tuesday following a hearing in Pennsylvania, where the 28-year-old isn’t expected to fight extradition.
🔴 Democrats are anxiously awaiting President Joe Biden’s formal decision on whether he will run for reelection.
🔴 The 118th U.S. Congress will be sworn into office Tuesday, with control of the Senate remaining in Democratic hands. The House, however, is set to flip to the Republicans, who will hold a slim majority. The big question that remains is who the next House Speaker will be.
