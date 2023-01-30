Jan. 30: Family of Tyre Nichols to attend State of the Union. Forensic scientist set to take stand in Murdaugh trial.

Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols, whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols, who was just minutes from his home in Memphis, Tennessee, on Jan. 7, 2023, when he was pulled over by police and fatally beaten. (Courtesy of the Nichols family via AP)

Alex Murdaugh cries as the murder of his wife and son is described by Colleton County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Daniel Greene during testimony in Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signals teammates during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Lori Volker, a family friend of Tyre Nichols’, said that Nichols would want people “to unite to bring peace.”

Tyre Nichols and Lori Volker

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Alex Murdaugh double murder trial continues Monday in South Carolina.

🔴 Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to provide an update Monday on the state’s efforts to secure the border.

🔴 Man who tossed Molotov cocktail at the door of a New Jersey synagogue sought.

