Jan. 30: Family of Tyre Nichols to attend State of the Union. Forensic scientist set to take stand in Murdaugh trial.

Good morning! It’s Monday Jan. 30, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Family of Tyre Nichols to attend State of the Union
2. Renewed calls in Congress after Tyre Nichols’ video released
3. Forensic scientist expected to take stand in Murdaugh trial
4. Eagles, Chiefs heading to Super Bowl
📱 [Trending] this morning
EXCLUSIVE: NICHOLS’ ‘2ND MOM’ SAYS HE WOULD WANT PEOPLE ‘TO UNITE’
Lori Volker, a family friend of Tyre Nichols’, said that Nichols would want people “to unite to bring peace.”
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Alex Murdaugh double murder trial continues Monday in South Carolina.
🔴 Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to provide an update Monday on the state’s efforts to secure the border.
🔴 Man who tossed Molotov cocktail at the door of a New Jersey synagogue sought.
