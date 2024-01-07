Jan. 7: Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners grounded after window blows out. FBI warns of ‘cyber-kidnapping’

An Alaska Airlines 737-9 outside Boeing’s Seattle Delivery Center at Boeing Field, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Seattle.

Here's a look at your news across the nation:

Federal officials on Saturday ordered the immediate grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners until they are inspected after an Alaska Airlines plane suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage.

A For Sale sign is posted in front of a home for sale in San Marino, California on September 6, 2023. With US mortgage rates rising to 15-year highs hovering around 7.2% to start the post-Labor Day period, the difference between new 30-year home loan rates and on all outstanding US mortgage debt has not been this wide since the 1980s. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Men are turning away from college and the shift could have profound implications for the economy, their health and the American family.

New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., May 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The 81st Golden Globes will be held Sunday.

🔴 United Cup tennis final in Australia.

🔴 NFL regular season ends

