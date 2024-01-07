Jan. 7: Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners grounded after window blows out. FBI warns of ‘cyber-kidnapping’

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Jan. 7, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Video: Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners grounded after window blows out
2. More than 1 million students are facing homelessness
3. Economic trend predictions for 2024: Report
4. FBI warns of ‘cyber kidnapping’ scam trend
📱 [Trending] this morning
Men are skipping college: 4 reasons why you should pay attention
Men are turning away from college and the shift could have profound implications for the economy, their health and the American family.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The 81st Golden Globes will be held Sunday.
🔴 United Cup tennis final in Australia.
🔴 NFL regular season ends
