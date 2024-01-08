Jan. 8: Congress leaders reach spending deal. Investigation continues into Alaska Airlines flight cut short by blown-out door.

Updated:

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) speaks during a press conference with students from different universities to discuss recent on-campus antisemitic attacks on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Speaker Johnson announces top-line spending deal to avoid government shutdown

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) speaks during a press conference with students from different universities to discuss recent on-campus antisemitic attacks on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

2. Missing door ‘plug’ may hold vital clues to how a gaping hole blew open on a jetliner

Federal officials on Saturday ordered the immediate grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners until they are inspected after an Alaska Airlines plane suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage.

3. Blinken brings US push on post-war Gaza to UAE and Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 20: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference at the State Department on December 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. Secretary Blinken held an end of year press conference to answer questions from members of the press. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

4. Pentagon shares new details about Lloyd Austin’s secretive hospital stay

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes remarks at a virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, at the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes remarks at a virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, at the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

📱 [Trending] this morning

‘Oppenheimer’ dominates Golden Globes, ‘Poor Things’ upsets ‘Barbie’ in comedy

Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster biopic “Oppenheimer” dominated the 81st Golden Globes, winning five awards including best drama, while Yorgos Lanthimos’ Frankenstein riff “Poor Things” pulled off an upset victor over “Barbie” to triumph in the best comedy or musical category.

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from “Oppenheimer.” (Universal Pictures via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Michigan vs. Washington in College Football Playoff National Championship.

🔴 President Biden delivers remarks at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, SC.

🔴 60th anniversary of Lyndon Johnson’s ‘War on Poverty’ speech.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

[Your Morning]

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation