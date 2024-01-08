Jan. 8: Congress leaders reach spending deal. Investigation continues into Alaska Airlines flight cut short by blown-out door.

Good morning! It’s Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Speaker Johnson announces top-line spending deal to avoid government shutdown
2. Missing door ‘plug’ may hold vital clues to how a gaping hole blew open on a jetliner
3. Blinken brings US push on post-war Gaza to UAE and Saudi Arabia
4. Pentagon shares new details about Lloyd Austin’s secretive hospital stay
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘Oppenheimer’ dominates Golden Globes, ‘Poor Things’ upsets ‘Barbie’ in comedy
Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster biopic “Oppenheimer” dominated the 81st Golden Globes, winning five awards including best drama, while Yorgos Lanthimos’ Frankenstein riff “Poor Things” pulled off an upset victor over “Barbie” to triumph in the best comedy or musical category.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Michigan vs. Washington in College Football Playoff National Championship.
🔴 President Biden delivers remarks at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, SC.
🔴 60th anniversary of Lyndon Johnson’s ‘War on Poverty’ speech.
